Boskalis Wins Significant Contract for Offshore Wind Cable Lay Service

File image courtesy Boskalis

‎Boskalis has been awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of the export cables for a large offshore wind farm development. The value of this contract for Boskalis is considered to be "significant" (a value in between EUR 150-300 million).

The contract scope comprises ocean transportation of export cables with the use of in-house heavy transport vessels. The installation scope includes three 275kV AC export cables with a combined total length in excess of 200 kilometers and will tie up one of the N-class cable laying vessels for at least nine months. Preparatory works will commence in the second half of 2023 and the cable installation works will commence in 2024.

Boskalis’ successful track record in offshore wind energy is founded in Europe and has expanded to Asia and the US. Boskalis’ strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors and supporting the energy transition. With this project and through its client, Boskalis is advancing the energy transition by making offshore renewable energy available.

