Boskalis Commissions Large Scale Electric Vehicle Charging Facility

Boskalis has recently commissioned a large-scale charging facility at its headquarters in Papendrecht, marking a significant investment in charging capacity for electric vehicles (EVs). The new facility with 252 charging points is one of the largest of its kind in the Benelux region.

The new EV infrastructure is in line with Boskalis’ wider efforts to reduce the CO2 footprint of its lease car fleet (Scope 1 and 2 car emissions) in the Netherlands and can also be used by visitors. Boskalis aims for one quarter (25%) of this fleet to be either hybrid or fully electric by the end of 2022. The company lease policy aims to encourage the use of EV and as more car manufacturers add EV models to their range, the share of EV cars is set to further increase.

The new charging stations are part of a range of steps Boskalis is taking to reduce emissions and advance the use of renewable energy sources at its premises. In 2020 Boskalis installed more than 5,350 solar panels at one of its distribution centres in Vlaardingen, generating 1.6 million kW hours of green electricity per year – 15% of Boskalis’ total energy consumption in the Netherlands. The company has recently installed additional solar panels on its newest office building in Papendrecht and is currently investigating options for further upscaling.

Joost Rijnsdorp, head of procurement Boskalis, “Climate change is an increasingly urgent topic for Boskalis and society as a whole. Our investment in this extensive EV charging infrastructure for electric vehicles on our Papendrecht campus brings us a step closer to realizing our sustainability ambitions for our workforce in the Netherlands. Together with our plans to increase the proportion of lease cars within our fleet that are either hybrid or fully electric, the new charging stations mark further progress towards achieving our carbon-neutral goals.”

