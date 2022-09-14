Bordelon Marine Signs Charter Agreement for the MV Connor Bordelon

Bordelon Marine LLC has signed a one-year term charter agreement, starting in July 2022, with Subsea 7 i-Tech US Inc. for the MV Connor Bordelon; 260’ DP2 Jones Act Compliant Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel.



The vessel is mobilized with two Schilling 150 HD Work Class ROVs with high spec survey capabilities operated by Subsea 7. The vessel is configured to support Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters and regional international locations.



“We look forward to working with Subsea 7 in support of their U.S. and International IMR and light intervention scopes. Our companies have developed a strong working relationship over the past few years which has laid a solid foundation for safe and consistent vessel operations,” commented Wes Bordelon, CEO/President of Bordelon Marine.

