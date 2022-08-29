Bordelon Extends Charter for Intervention Vessel Shelia Bordelon

Bordelon Marine LLC has signed a 2-year charter extension for the Shelia Bordelon; 260’ DP2 Jones Act Compliant Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel; to Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. Robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX).

The vessel is mobilized with two Triton 200hp ROVs with high spec survey capabilities operated by Helix. With decades of IRM expertise, Helix Robotics Solutions is well equipped to service clients’ light construction and renewables projects both in the U.S. and internationally with a focus on Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters.

“We are very excited to extend our long working relationship with Helix and their excellent marine group onboard the Mv Shelia Bordelon. The vessel and the Helix team have a proven track record of safe and effective operations. We look forward to continuing this good work in the renewables and O&G markets for many years to come.” commented Wes Bordelon, CEO/President of Bordelon Marine.

