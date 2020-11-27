Boluda’s New Tugs VB Bolero And VB Rumba Arrived In Rotterdam

By The Maritime Executive 11-27-2020 11:00:43

The newbuild Damen tugs VB Bolero and VB Rumba arrived in the Port of Rotterdam Monday, 23rd November 2020.

The 85-tonnes bollard pull ASD tugs 2813, built at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, were loaded on board the special heavy lift ship “Frauke” and transported to Rotterdam.

After the safe unloading process in Rotterdam, Boluda Towage Europe will bring the two tugs, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, to the Port of Zeebrugge as part of the extended concession for towage services.

