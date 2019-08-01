Bollinger Delivers USCGC Angela McShan

USCGC Angela McShan

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-01 17:15:38

Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC Angela McShan, the 35th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery on the 1st of August, 2019 in Key West, Florida.

Bollinger President & C.E.O. Ben Bordelon said, “We are very pleased to announce the latest FRC delivery, the USCGC Angela McShan. Previous cutters have been stationed around the nation including Alaska and Hawaii. The Angela McShan, the third of three fast response cutters to be home-ported in Cape May, NJ, will join the cutters Rollin Fritch and Lawrence Lawson. The vessel’s commissioning is scheduled for October, 2019 in Cape May, NJ.

“FRCs already in commission have protected our country by seizing multiple tons of narcotics, interdicted thousands of illegal aliens and saved hundreds of lives. The FRC program is a model program for government acquisition and has surpassed all historical quality benchmarks for vessels of this type and complexity. The results are the delivery of truly extraordinary Coast Guard cutters that will serve our Nation for decades to come. We are extremely proud that the delivery of the FRC-35 marks the 175th patrol boat built by Bollinger Shipyards. This includes the USCG Island Class, USCG Marine Protector Class, USN Cyclone Class and USCG Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters.”

The 154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26-foot cutter boat. The FRC has been described as an operational “game changer,” by senior Coast Guard officials. Recently, the Coast Guard deployed the FRC 1124 Oliver Berry from Hawaii across the Pacific to the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The 4,400 nautical mile trip marked the furthest deployment of an FRC to date. This trip showcases the hugely expanded operational reach and capability that the FRC provides.

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This vessel is named after Coast Guard Hero Angela McShan. MCPO McShan was a pioneer for women and African Americans. She was the first African American woman to be promoted to Master Chief Petty Officer. She served over two decades with great devotion and is remembered as an exemplary leader and professional. She inspired the many she trained, and has been described as a positive, kind and motivational person. MCPO McShan was a stellar performer, mentor teacher, and inspirational leader. The Master Chief Angela M. McShan Inspirational Leadership Award was established in her memory.

