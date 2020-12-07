Bolivia Authorizes DromonClass

By The Maritime Executive 12-07-2020 11:12:17

The Bolivian International Vessel Register (RIBB) has authorized Dromon Bureau of Shipping (DromonClass) as a Classification Society, Recognized Organization (RO) and Recognized Security Organization (RSO) to perform class and statutory certification services on behalf of the Flag Administration.

Among other accomplishments, DromonClass has announced this year the issuance of electronic certificates on board its fleet, the authorization by Mongolia and Palau flags and the recognition by the United States Coast Guard as a Classification Society. Lastly, DromonClass has successfully transited into ISO 45001 one year ahead the deadline and especially through a challenging 2020.

We foresee that this authorization will further enrich our services within the Organization and we expect that further accomplishments will be finalized by the end of the year.

For the Flag Administrations authorizing DromonClass, click here.

