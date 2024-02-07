Bolidt Makes Japanese Decking Debut with NYK Cruises Breakthrough Order

[By: Bolidt]

Bolidt has secured its first order to supply and install decking and flooring for the Japanese cruise and ferry market, after a breakthrough order covering the NYK Cruises ship Asuka III.

Currently under construction at Meyer Werft’s shipyard in Papenburg, Germany and due delivery in Q2 2025, the 229-metre length Asuka III was the first cruise ship ordered following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Accommodating up to 744 guests, the luxury ship will run on liquefied natural gas and feature optimised hydrodynamics for its planned Asian routes.

With its homeport in Yokohama, Japan, the luxury ship is being tailored to the preferences of Japanese travellers.

In 2023, representatives from NYK Cruises, SMC Design and shipbuilder Meyer Werft visited Bolidt headquarters to create the colour palette for onboard areas - with special attention given to the sports courts. Working in collaboration, a selection of new colours was developed to achieve a perfect match. Subsequently, Bolidt secured a contract covering an extensive scope of supply for Asuka III, including the Bolideck® systems Future Teak, Select Hard, and Select Soft.

“Although we have previously worked with East Asian operators such as Genting Hong Kong, Japan is a new market for us, and as such, it presents new opportunities,” said Jacco van Overbeek, Director Maritime, Bolidt. “Bolideck® systems – in particular Future Teak – are the ideal choice for modern, environmentally friendly vessels like Asuka III, and we are delighted to be collaborating with NYK Cruises on this exciting project.”

Bolideck® Future Teak – a lightweight, hardwearing, and cost-effective alternative to real teak – will be used extensively over seven decks, featuring in gangways, in lifts and stair lobbies, and on the balconies of decks 7–11. Launched in 2005, it has become a fixture across the cruise and ferry segments, offering the luxurious look and feel of teak without the environmental impact.

Bolideck® Select Hard, and Select Soft, meanwhile, will feature on Asuka III’s boat deck on deck-7, and on the deck-12 sundeck with sports court, and outdoor crew area including basketball court. All areas will benefit from the anti-skid properties and UV resistance of both products.