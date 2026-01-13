BMT Welcomes Adam Northover as Senior Account Manager of Ports

[By: BMT]

We're delighted to announce the appointment of Adam Northover further strengthening our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for the commercial maritime and ports sector.

Adam brings extensive experience across port operations, programme leadership, and maritime infrastructure with a career spanning commercial ports, maritime operations, strategic programme leadership, and government and defence. Adam joins us following his role as Group Marine Manager for the UK’s leading port group where he held group-wide responsibility for marine safety, assurance and operational best practice across 21 UK ports. Prior to that he led significant transformation activity with a multi-million-pound business change programme for on the Humber, seeking to improve operational efficiency and data management across four of the UK’s busiest ports - Immingham, Hull, Grimsby, and Goole - handling £75 billion of UK trade annually. His work focused on rationalising operating models and enhancing engagement with ship owners and operators, aligning perfectly with BMT’s mission to optimise port performance and resilience.

In addition to Ports, Adam will be responsible for driving sustainable growth across marine environment and risk, coastal infrastructure, and offshore energy markets. He’ll inform solution roadmaps, aligning our capabilities to regulatory and environmental priorities so customers can develop resilient, future

Adam brings a rare blend of operational and strategic expertise to his commercial maritime role. A master mariner with command experience, he previously held senior positions within the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal Navy, directing complex infrastructure projects, managing strategic risks, and shaping operational plans for international maritime security. His combination of first-hand operational insight and senior leadership in programme delivery enables him to bridge the gap between high?level strategy and real?world port operations He is currently undertaking the UK Harbour Masters’ Association (UKHMA) Certificate, demonstrating his commitment to industry best practice and safety standards.

BMT’s ports services encompass master planning, operational optimisation, digital transformation, and sustainability strategies, areas where Adam’s expertise in programme delivery and stakeholder engagement will drive growth and innovation. His appointment reinforces our commitment to helping ports adapt to evolving market demands, improve efficiency, and embrace future-ready solutions.

Our Infrastructure and Environment services deliver innovative solutions that help clients plan, design, and manage resilient coastal and marine assets. Our expertise spans coastal engineering, environmental risk assessment, and climate adaptation strategies, ensuring infrastructure projects meet regulatory requirements while supporting sustainability goals. From flood and erosion risk modelling to habitat restoration and offshore energy integration, we combine advanced analytics with practical engineering to create future-ready solutions that protect communities and ecosystems.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Adam says, “I’m very excited to join BMT at a time when ports are facing significant pressure and real opportunity, and to contributing to the company's vision of delivering world-class solutions for ports. I look forward to working with clients to unlock value and enhance operational resilience as they plan confidently for the future.”

Noel Tomlinson, Senior Business Development Manager adds,“Adam’s extensive experience in both commercial port operations and strategic maritime programmes makes him an exceptional addition to our team. His insight into operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement will help us deliver even greater value to our clients as we continue to innovate and support sustainable growth in the commercial maritime and ports sector.”