BMT Expands International Maritime Design Expertise with One2three

[By BMT]

BMT’s acquisition of One2three Naval Architects strengthens its globally connected ship design offering across ferries, specialist craft and advanced vessel technologies.

(0900 AEST, Sydney, Australia) — BMT has acquired Australian naval architecture business One2three Naval Architects, further strengthening its position in independent global commercial and specialist vessel design. The acquisition expands BMT’s ability to support customers delivering complex vessel programs across international markets and broadens its strengths in maritime design across ferries, specialist craft, autonomy and advanced vessel technologies.

Founded in 2005, One2three has delivered more than 300 vessels across over 30 countries and is recognised internationally for its expertise in highly efficient hull form design and high-performance ferries. The Sydney-based business has established long-term customer relationships across Australia, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States, with experience spanning commercial ferries, para-military craft, luxury yachts and battery-powered vessels.

The acquisition brings together complementary maritime design expertise and strengthens BMT’s position as a global maritime design and technical consultancy. Existing customer relationships, delivery teams and active projects will continue without disruption, ensuring continuity while providing customers with broader engineering support, expanded delivery resources and increased international reach.

The acquisition further scales BMT’s global ship design offering and strengthens its ability to support globally distributed shipbuilding programs across multiple international markets. Customers will benefit from increased access to globally connected design and engineering teams, enabling faster program responsiveness, closer collaboration with shipyards and geographical alignment with our customers.

The investment supports BMT’s long-term strategy to grow its ship design strengths globally and respond to increasing demand for advanced, efficient and sustainable vessel solutions across established and emerging markets.

The combined vessel design portfolio of One2three and BMT means enhanced support to shipyards, operators and maritime customers across key international markets.

Graeme Nayler, Regional Business Director, APAC at BMT, said:

“Over more than three decades, One2three has built a formidable reputation in commercial and specialist vessel design, including world-leading work in high-speed aluminium ferries and advanced multihull craft. Bringing that expertise into BMT, alongside our global engineering, consultancy and lifecycle heritage, strengthens the way we support customers as vessel programmes become more complex and internationally connected.

This is a deliberate, long-term investment in maritime design excellence and innovation and, following our acquisition of AMT, a further step in BMT's sustained growth across the Asia-Pacific region. Together, it deepens our independent ship design expertise and our ability to work alongside customers and shipyards worldwide, particularly as demand grows for commercial shipbuilding and ferry capability in markets such as the United States."

Steve Quigley, Managing Director at One2three Naval Architects, said:

“One2three has always focused on delivering high-performance vessel designs that meet the operational needs of customers and shipyards internationally. Joining BMT strengthens our ability to scale that experience globally while maintaining the responsiveness, technical quality and customer focus that define our business.”

“Access to BMT’s broader international engineering network, Ai initiatives, technical knowledge and lifecycle support creates significant growth opportunities for our people, our customers and the markets we support.”

The acquisition increases the scale, resilience and global reach of BMT’s ship design offering while strengthening its presence across major international maritime markets. Customers will benefit from local support, deeper technical knowledge, and greater access to globally connected engineering resources aligned to evolving market and shipyard requirements.

Being stronger together, these combined capabilities enable BMT and One2three the ability to support the next generation of commercial and specialist vessel programs with technically excellent solutions.