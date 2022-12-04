BMT Announces Brand New Crew Transfer Vessel Design

Keeping construction cost down for our customers is one of the key priorities for BMT, so every aspect of the design such as vessel structure, layout and key equipment choices is optimised to be easier to build and more affordable.

This latest hull design draws upon many years of experience in designing these type of vessels. It offers superior seakeeping for the toughest conditions using a hull featuring a Z-Bow – proven on many of the BMT in-service vessels.

Crews and engineers’ safety and comfort are fundamental to BMT’s approach with this design. Spaces around the vessel have been carefully arranged to improve workflow. The wheelhouse has been designed to offer outstanding visibility to facilitate crew transfers. The superstructure is resiliently mounted and significantly reduces noise and vibration.

At 32m (105ft), the vessel’s size has been increased for a larger cargo deck area and increased load capacity. This will enable the vessel to play an increased role during the windfarm construction phases, with the ability to carry more equipment in support of the larger ships.

This design features BMT’s patented and latest generation Active Fender System, an essential feature that enhances transfer capability in a wider range of sea states, as well as the safety of the technician transfer in challenging sea conditions and reduces the potential for impact damage to the vessel or turbine structure.

“BMT collaborates with many industry-leading shipyards around the world, meticulously working through each area of the design. Our team is a pioneer in the CTV market with over 60 vessels currently in-service in Asia, Europe and the USA. With this design we are pushing the envelope, offering a significant steppingstone towards achieving net zero,” says Jonathan Cotgreave, BMT’s Lead Naval Architect.

As independent designers, BMT provides vessel design services to shipyards, vessel owners and operators around the world. Our specialist team includes naval architects, engineers, 3D modellers and project managers with extensive experience. We use the latest software in order to produce engineering output of the best possible quality.

“Using experience and expertise, we provide excellence in design and naval architecture at any stage of a project, from early concept and feasibility studies, contract, and class-level design to detailed production engineering, commissioning and refit. We support our customers through their whole vessel life cycle, from concept design and procurement to maintenance and improvements of their existing fleet and vessel life extension and replacement programmes,” concludes Jonathan.

BMT is a pioneer in new generation hybrid ship design. As a reputed naval architecture firm with an industry-leading track record designing award-winning high-speed vessels that optimise fuel efficiency and emission reduction through intelligent power management, BMT supports a diverse range of boat builders and vessel operators around the world with specialist, independent design and consultancy services.

