Blue Water Mariner Webinars Provided by the National Hurricane Center
“Hurricane Analysis and Prediction”
3:15-4:15 PM EST, Thu. July 21st, 2022
Dr. Mike Brennan, Chief, Hurricane Specialist Unit, National Hurricane Center
Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8382870587481590542
“Wind and Wave Forecasting”
3-4 PM EST, Fri. July 22nd, 2022
Dr. Chris Landsea, Chief, Tropical Analysis & Forecast Branch, National Hurricane Center
Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1252323276586830095
To sign up for this GoTo Meeting video conferencing, register in the links above. Limit of 250 mariners per webinar with no cost to participants.
For hurricane and marine forecasts: hurricanes.gov & hurricanes.gov/marine
