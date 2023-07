Shipping

Brazilian police took into custody four men believed to be Nigerians that were found sitting on top of the rudder of a vessel after it completed a transatlantic crossing. It is believed they had been on top of the rudder, and possibly able to work their way up into a space above the rudder, for a total of 13 days. The crew of the unnamed vessel registered in Liberia reported the discovery of the stowaways to the police when the...