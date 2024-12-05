Blue Sky Maritime Coalition New Appointment of Megan O’Leary as VP and COO

[By: Blue Sky Maritime]

The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (“BSMC” or “Blue Sky”) today announced the promotion and appointment of Megan O’Leary to the role of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the organization. Previously, Megan served as Director of Operations.

“Megan’s passion and continual focus on execution and delivery are contagious and critical to Blue Sky’s overall organization and membership,” said David Cummins, Blue Sky Maritime Coalition President and CEO. Cummins went on to say that “Megan has been instrumental over the last three years in driving Blue Sky’s operational progress, and I can think of no one better than Megan to step into the senior role of VP and COO to lead the coalition and shape its future.”

Megan’s promotion follows her success in delivering several key impactful projects for Blue Sky over the past few years. During her time with Blue Sky, she has led the publication of multiple white papers, webinars, presentations and tools that have led to significant new collaborations with regulatory, industry, non-governmental and academic organizations. In 2024, Megan led and supported several efforts to secure grant proposal funding and facilitated multiple roundtable workshops that engaged Blue Sky members with key government entities, industry partners and NGOs which have led to multiple new collaborative opportunities for Blue Sky. “I am excited for this opportunity to contribute to the leadership of Blue Sky and to continue having a positive impact on promoting a sustainable North American maritime industry. I believe strongly in the mission of Blue Sky and am honored to continue serving our membership in this new capacity,” said Megan O’Leary,

Megan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Italian from Tulane University. She began working with BSMC as a volunteer in late-2021 while she was in graduate school at Middlebury Institute of International Studies. In 2022, Megan was hired as a full-time employee of Blue Sky as its first Director of Operations. Since that time, she has significantly grown her skills in leadership, technology, policy, operations and maritime finance. She continues to remain passionate about the delivery of Blue Sky’s Mission and Roadmap to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reductions for the maritime sector in the U.S. and Canada.

In October, Megan was awarded the North American Environment Protection Association’s (NAMEPA’s) prestigious Marine Environmental Protection Award for exemplary contributions by an individual. This award honored Megan for providing exceptional leadership and driving initiatives to achieve net-zero GHG emissions in the maritime sector.