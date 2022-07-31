Blount Boats Delivers New Vessel To Maryland

Image courtesy of Blount Boats

[By: Blount Boats]

On Thursday, May 19th, the M/V Eddie Somers completed its delivery voyage to its home port at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, MD. The 94x27 foot buoy tender/ice breaker built for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and will replace the M/V J. Milliard Tawes after nearly 50 years’ service.

The M/V Eddie Somers designed by BMT Designers and Planners was constructed at the Blount Boats shipyard in Warren, RI. The shallow draft vessel is powered by Cummins QSK19, Tier III marine engines, each producing [email protected],800RPM, Twin Disc MGX-5202SC marine generator sets and, two 42x27, 5 blade NIBRAL propellers. The boat additionally has a 5-ton knuckle boom crane for buoy and debris removal applications.

The boat will serve as the primary icebreaking asset for Crisfield Harbor and Smith Island, in addition to placing buoys and performing other functions. As was the M/V Tawes, the M/V Somers will also be a lifeline to Smith Island when the waters surrounding it freeze over, with the boat clearing a path for supply and shuttle boats. By cooperative agreement with Virginia through the U.S. Coast Guard, the M/V Somers will also provide this service to Tangier Island in Virginia when requested. During heavy ice seasons, all food, fuel, medicine, and emergency transport going to and from the islands are supplied by the vessel.

The Department’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, operates four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay. The Department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.