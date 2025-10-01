Birdon New Inaugural Apprenticeship Cohort to Strengthen Maritime Workforce

[By: Birdon]

Birdon has officially launched its inaugural apprenticeship cohort, marking a major milestone in its commitment to developing the next generation of skilled maritime tradespeople to support both U.S. defense and commercial shipbuilding.

The first group of apprentices includes individuals specializing in the shipfitting trade. These apprentices will receive a comprehensive blend of classroom instruction, hands-on training, and on-the-job experience at Birdon’s Bayou La Batre shipyard, which is home to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) program.

“Launching our first apprenticeship class is more than a workforce initiative, it’s an investment in our community and the national maritime industrial base,” said Tony Ardito, President “We’re proud to help shape the future of shipbuilding on the Gulf Coast.”

The program is registered with the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship and supported by Central Gulf Industrial Alliance and aligns with NCCER standards. This arrangement ensures apprentices earn nationally recognized credentials.

Program Highlights:

Hands-on learning in ship manufacturing facilities, including welding booths, modular training units, and live vessel projects.

Career pathways with competitive pay, benefits, and clear career progression in high-demand trades.

Support for national security by expanding capacity within the Gulf Coast maritime industrial base.

“This is about more than training workers—it’s about creating our shipbuilders of the future, strengthening families, and ensuring the Gulf Coast remains a hub for shipbuilding excellence,” said Mark Scott, Workforce Development Manager.

Birdon plans to expand the program with future cohorts, adding apprenticeships in pipefitting and marine electrical trades.