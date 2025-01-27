Birdon Group Announces Tony Ardito as New President of Birdon America

[By: Birdon Group]

Today, Birdon Group announced that Tony Ardito has joined the company as the new President of Birdon America, effective January 27, 2025. Ardito brings over two decades of maritime industry experience to Birdon, including an extensive background in naval architecture and marine engineering. He has also held key leadership positions at BAE Systems and Austal USA.

Ardito will play a critical role for Birdon as the company continues to expand its programs and presence in the United States, including serving as the lead for the US Coast Guard Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) program. His expertise in program management and new construction will be instrumental in driving Birdon’s success on WCC and its other strategic initiatives.

Ardito expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honored to join Birdon and lead the team during this exciting time of growth and innovation. I look forward to working closely with our partners and clients to deliver exceptional results and contribute to Birdon's continued success.”

Jamie Bruce, CEO of Birdon Group, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tony to the Birdon family. His extensive experience and proven track record in the maritime industry make him the ideal leader for Birdon America. We are confident that under his leadership, we will achieve new heights and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the defense sector.”

Kevin Mooney, Chair of Birdon America, added, “Tony’s appointment is a testament to Birdon’s commitment to excellence and our strategic vision for the future. His leadership will be pivotal in advancing our mission and ensuring that Birdon America is poised for success in 2025 and beyond.”