Birdon Alabama Shipyard Hosts U.S. Coast Guard Leadership Visit

[By: Birdon]

Senior leadership from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Surface Acquisitions and Contracting divisions visited Birdon’s shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, today as part of a Gulf Coast tour focused on the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) program.

The delegation included representatives from the Coast Guard Assistant Commandant – Surface, Program Executive Office – SEA, Surface Acquisition Programs and the Office of Contracting and Procurement. During the visit, the group received program updates, met with Birdon’s ship builders and leadership team, and toured the shipyard’s industrial facilities.

“This visit was a valuable opportunity to showcase the progress we’ve made and the strength of our relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Tony Ardito, President of Birdon. “We’re proud to report that the WCC program remains on budget and on schedule, which is a testament to the dedication of our workforce and the effectiveness of our collaboration with Coast Guard leadership.”

“We’re not just building vessels, we’re building critical capability for the nation,” said Sandra Armstrong, Director of Communications & External Relations. “This visit reaffirmed the importance of our work and the trust placed in us to deliver.”