BioHiTech Global to Provide Digesters to Carnival Corp

By The Maritime Executive 02-03-2020 04:18:54

BioHiTech Global, Inc., a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, announced today that the company will provide its Revolution Series™ Digesters and data analytics platform to certain Carnival Corporation ships, in a purchase contract in which Carnival can potentially acquire several hundred units.

Under the terms of the contract, BioHiTech will provide each ship designated by Carnival with multiple Revolution Series Digesters as well as ongoing cloud-based data analytics and supplies. BioHiTech's Revolution Series Digesters will help reduce the environmental impact of Carnival's operations by safely disposing of food waste on-site, limiting the amount of greenhouse gases emitted from conventional processing systems. The Company's data analytics platform will also provide real-time supply chain transparency to help in Carnival's food waste reduction efforts.

"We are excited to partner with the team at Carnival to assist in their ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gasses and achieve important sustainability goals," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech. "We are committed to helping businesses reduce their environmental impact through smarter technology and believe this partnership is part of a growing trend toward the adoption of our sustainable solutions by companies all over the world. We look forward to providing Carnival with the tools and support to move to the forefront of sustainability in the cruise industry."



