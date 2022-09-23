Binsfeld Engineering & On Site Alignment Enter into Global Partnership

Binsfeld Engineering Inc. and On Site Alignment are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining Binsfeld’s industry-leading shaft torque and power measurement solutions with On Site Alignment’s world-class marine services for all types of rotating equipment, including engines, gearboxes, generators, shaft support bearings, pump sets, winches, and bow thrusters.



With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain competitive. The Binsfeld – On Site partnership brings together technology, experience, strategy, and solution deployment to help support clients through the challenging task of energy transformation and decarbonization.



“The Binsfeld – Onsite partnership is a powerful combination. On Site’s understanding of complex shaft measurement, its engineering expertise, and agile field teams, along with its collaborative approach, is uniquely complementary to how the Binsfeld team operates. We believe this commitment to customer service and client-centered solutions helps to generate industry-leading technology and real-life energy savings. Decarbonization is a huge challenge for the maritime sector and having the right teams stationed across the world is key to the deployment of ESD solutions.” said Chris Latta, Vice President of Binsfeld Engineering Inc. “With six offices in The Netherlands, UK, Singapore, Dubai, and the United States, along with numerous technicians in each location, this partnership will allow us to provide significantly more value for our clients.”



“Using the Binsfeld equipment as part of our troubleshooting services for many years now, we were able to pinpoint exactly the root cause of the cases we have investigated. Throughout the years, we saw a growing demand for continuous data availability as part of condition monitoring and automation as the answer to unforeseen issues. Monitoring systems provide a sense of peace of mind to clients,” said Arie Leeuwenburg, Managing Director of On Site Alignment.



As an indication of the commitment to the partnership, Binsfeld and On Site has signed a new agreement expanding the service territory significantly, making On Site the primary global services provider for Binsfeld Marine Shaft Power Meters and Torque Measurement products.

