Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement Appoints Bjoern Sprotte as New Board Member

[By: Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement]

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bjoern Sprotte as Chief People and Sustainability Officer to the Management Board, effective 1 June 2024. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, and reporting to Ian Beveridge, CEO of BSM, Sprotte will oversee all HR activities for shore and marine operations at BSM as well as the environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy across the wider Schulte Group.

Sprotte has had a long career in the European shipping industry and joins BSM from V.Group, where he served as the chief executive officer of the ship management business. Prior to V.Group, he spent four years in a number of senior roles at OSM Maritime. Sprotte began his career at Rickmers Group, where he rose from nautical officer to CEO of maritime services over a period of fifteen years. He then moved to the position of Vice President at Carnival Maritime, where he was responsible for the development and delivery of?ship management strategy.

“Our focus lies on long-term and sustainable growth and increasingly also on socially and environmentally conscious growth. Changing aspirations in recruitment pose new challenges. Bjoern Sprotte has a strong knowledge of HR and crewing requirements in relation to the maritime market dynamics as well as a proven track record in training and executive coaching,” said Ian Beveridge, CEO of BSM. “By pooling our knowledge and combining forces, I look forward to accelerating our growth journey together.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the dedicated leadership team at BSM, committed to developing the image and reputation of our group and business units to strengthen our market position as a competitive player and attractive employer of choice,” said Sprotte.