BERG Propulsion Rotordynamics Services Save Time and Cost

[By: BERG Propulsion]

UAE-based shipyard Mark Marine has saved both time and costs by initiating a collaboration with BERG Propulsion to use BERG Rotordynamics Services.

Mark Marine is delivering eight vessels to Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services, in what shipyard Founder, Hashim Abdul Razak, described as “one of the largest build projects undertaken in Middle East.”

“This is a milestone project for Mark Marine which showcases the excellence of our workmanship, our ability to deliver to schedule and the customization available to clients,” said Mr Razak, who played a decisive role in selecting complete propulsion solutions from BERG for the offshore service vessels.



Capt. Ajit Kumar, General Manager, Mark Marine, said customization steps during the project had included a request to BERG to deliver supplementary on-site Rotordynamics services.



“During the installation of the first high value asset in the series, we collaborated closely with BERG at a crucial moment to simplify the shaft alignment calculation process and eliminated any complexities,” said Capt. Kumar.



“We also trained our staff to secure the necessary skills to replicate alignment procedures on the remaining vessels,” added Abdul Jaleel, Technical Manager, Mark Marine. “We expect the impact of BERG Propulsion’s on-site technical expertise to be cost savings and faster installation through the rest of the project.”



Growing complexity in on-board systems and new innovations in technology have brought a pressing need for closer collaboration between propulsion solution providers and shipyards, explained Mohamed Zeid, Rotordynamics Global Expert, BERG Propulsion.



“Standardized computer-based shaft alignment analyses, complemented with decades of practical experience at BERG are the basis for superior shaft alignment services on-site. If shaft alignment is not optimized, it presents a risk for the ships in operation. Working with yards, we add BERG’s Rotordynamics Services expertise to their experience and knowledge, in a synergy that mitigates risk, avoids premature equipment failure and extends a ship’s lifecycle. At the same time, we ensure that the installation of the propulsion unit is time-efficient.”



BERG Rotordynamics Services lean into the firm’s 112-year heritage and specialized knowledge in propulsion systems to solve shaft misalignments affecting ships in operation and offer preventive measures at newbuild stage to stop them arising in the first place.



Services cover monitoring, detection and correction across a wide range of vessel types, tracking excessive vibrations and premature parts failure which can be indicators of shaft misalignment. They include ‘basic’ anomaly identification and resolution, but also breakdown/failure resolution, and investigation with bespoke solutions for complex problems.

