GasLog Implements BASSnet Crew ‘Self-Service’ App to Boost Communication & Efficiency



GasLog Ltd (‘GasLog’), the leading global provider of LNG shipping services, has gone live with BASSnet’s Crew Portal mobile app for crew ‘self-service’ on the go. The convenient app is integrated with BASSnet’s Human Resources Manager, a powerful ERP solution to streamline crewing and payroll management.

“At GasLog, we are excited to embrace new technologies that will benefit our most important asset, our personnel,” says Mr. Gerasimos Brouskos, HSSE & Marine HR General Manager at GasLog. “BASSnet HR Manager will significantly streamline our HR processes and improve ship-shore communication. BASSnet’s Crew Portal app is a significant step toward optimizing our HR management using remote crew ‘self-service’. We are confident BASSnet will make a positive impact on our operations,” says Mrs. Taisa Tsermidou, Marine HR Manager at GasLog.

All GasLog crew personal and activity data has been migrated from a third-party system to BASSnet.For the successful roll-out, BASS’s dedicated project management outsourcing service (in addition to standard implementation) was deployed to coordinate all tasks and deliverables for both companies within schedule and on budget. The Crew Portal app will now function as a two-way communication channel between the Greek industry leader’s marine HR and their sea personnel. The app will also allow the crew to take ownership of their data. Crew ‘self-service’ improves efficiency and communication.

“BASSnet’s HR Management solutions are designed to elevate efficiency and communication,” says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “The Crew Portal is a game changer for crew to access information regardless of location instantly. They can view and directly update time-sensitive data on personal information, travel arrangements and training.”

The Crew Portal offers significant benefits. Users can unleash the power of convenience with crew self-service on the go, improve the accuracy of data updates, and benefit from always-on remote access to stay connected and informed. Customers gain cost savings by improving HR process efficiency and reducing manual

intervention/workload for office HR staff.

For example:

• For crew planning, instantly update crew about their next assignment, travel, and so on. Crew

members can then confirm/accept assignments via the app.

• Sea personnel can directly renew and update electronic copies of their licenses or certificates

into BASSnet, saving valuable time for the company and ensuring compliance.

• Crew can upload travel expenses with supporting documentation and instantly download

their payslips.



Delivering value with best-in-class solutions & services Successful implementation of the BASSnet Crew Portal app is a major milestone in BASS’s important

partnership with GasLog. The Greek shipping powerhouse can now reap the powerful benefits of crew self-service to optimize their crew management. This project rings in a strong 2023 for both maritime industry leaders. BASS Software is primed to expand its presence in the Greek market and deliver more best-in-class solutions and services that bring value to customers.

