BASSnet Cloud Certified with Prestigious ISAE 3402 Type II Attestation

[By: BASS]

BASS Software, the leading provider of maritime ERP software, has secured the ISAE 3402 Type II attestation for BASSnet SaaS, the cloud-hosting solution offered by the company. This achievement demonstrates BASS’s strong commitment to maintaining a secure and reliable control environment, ensuring the highest standards of operational effectiveness and service management for its BASSnet SaaS solution.

BASS engaged Deloitte Malaysia to conduct an independent audit and attestation, in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3402, a globally recognized Service Organization Control (SOC) compliance standard that assesses the internal controls of service organizations and their effectiveness.

The attestation marks a significant achievement for BASSnet. It verifies not only the design and implementation of internal controls, policies and procedures, but also their operational effectiveness over time.

“Achieving the ISAE 3402 Type II attestation is a testament to our rigorous controls, proactive risk management, and robust data protection within the BASSnet Cloud hosting environment,” says Wong Nyuk Lan, VP of Service & Support at BASS Software. “It also reflects our dedication to comply with industry standards in managing our SaaS services. The attestation will provide our customers with an added layer of confidence. They can be assured that BASSnet’s system is not only compliant but also consistently performing at a high level.”

This milestone underscores the rigorous evaluation of all essential controls within the BASSnet SaaS solution. This includes the BASSnet system, the Cloud infrastructure (operating system, database, network security, and infrastructure), as well as key processes adopting ITIL best practices.

“We consistently aim to take a proactive stance in providing services that prioritise security while delivering value to our customers,” says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO and Managing Director at BASS Software. “By obtaining the ISAE Type II attestation, we further demonstrate our control to address cybersecurity threats, enhance data protection, and ensure operational resilience in today’s dynamic business environment.”

As BASSnet continues to expand its end-to-end SaaS solutions, this latest attestation stands as a SOC compliance hallmark, solidifying BASSnet’s position as a trusted partner in the maritime industry.