Baltic Eagle's Offshore Wind Farm Stops the Emission of 1M Tons of CO2

[By: Sarens]

This installation, located in the north-east of the island of Rügen off the coast of Pomerania (Germany), will have 50 turbines of 9.53 MW, which will be able to generate power for more than 475,000 households in the region.

Sarens is directly involved in the construction of this wind farm, both in the German port of Sassnitz-Mukran, where is performing the marshalling of the transition pieces using the TP-Handler 2.0 device, and in Rostock, where the new Liebherr LR 12500-1.0 will lift the monopiles for their assembly in the transition pieces before loading them into vessels for transport to their final location.

The new Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, located 30 km off the coast of Pomerania in Germany, on the north-east of the island of Rügen, will generate around 1.9 TWh of power, enough to supply more than 475,000 households in the area with renewable energy when commissioned by the end of 2024, avoiding the emission of around one million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

Sarens, world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services, is playing a direct role in the installation of this wind farm, taking care of various logistical tasks of vital importance. In the Sassnitz-Mukran port, located in the north-east of Germany, Sarens is performing the marshalling of the transition pieces, using their state-of the-art TP-Handler 2.0 device.

At the same time, Sarens has placed its new LR12500-1.0 crane, the first unit of this model delivered by the German manufacturer Liebherr, in the port of Rostock for the lifting of the 50 monopiles, fabricated by EEW. In order to carry out this lifting to over 90 meters, Sarens has also used an LR1800-1.0 crane to work in tandem with the new LR12500, enabling to lift the 1,400 tons monopiles into the water.

Sarens has also assisted in the loading of the 4,400-ton substation to be used in Baltic Eagle, which was manufactured by Equans in Belgium. For this, the substation was loaded on a barge with the help of various SPMTs to later be secured with Sarens winches. Once the load was carried out on the barge, the substation had to be rotated to its unloading position, for which the assistance of tugboats and demarcation buoys was required, as well as auxiliary cranes, forklifts and linkspans. This way, Sarens was able to provide a fully integrated solution (except for barge supply) and was able to adapt to the challenging changes in the client's schedule.

Sarens' ability to be involved in different locations on this project, re-confirms its role as the strategic player for the offshore wind industry, being a one-stop-shop solution for the marshalling of the installation items for the project, which is a competitive advantage for the development of any project, regardless of its magnitude.tr

Sarens has extensive international experience in the assembly and maintenance of wind farms. It is/has participating/participated in installations such as Fécamp, Saint Nazaire,St Brieuc, Morray West, or more recently the Provence Grand Large.

Regarding the transport and installation of electrical substations for offshore wind farms, Sarens also has proven experience, as it was responsible for the logistical maneuvers required for the transport of a 2,922-ton substation in the port of Hoboken, in Antwerp (Belgium) to the Racebank wind farm, off Norfolk's coast.

