Ballast Water Supply and Service Announces Successful Global Launch

[By BWSS]

After a very successful “soft launch” in the Greek Market, BWSS (Ballast Water Supply and Service) announces its immediate full global launch.

Tom Perlich, Managing Director and Founder explains the goal of BWSS:

“We have seen over the last 6-12 months a steady deterioration of after sales support for selected ballast water treatment systems. The need for reliable and cost effective after sales support is critical to shipowners who need their ballast water treatment systems to be fully operational. Only a fully operational system will comply with the regulatory requirements relating to ballast water discharges. Over the last few months, BWSS received a great reception with key ship owners in Greece & other countries, and now we are ready to go global. BWSS team will utilize our knowledge and expertise to be a worldwide reliable Provider of BWTS Chemicals & Spares as well as Technical Services (Remote or onboard Technical Support)”.

Tom Perlich has a strong history of leading successful teams as well as critical water treatment experience that includes many specialty chemical patents (USA and International). He also has over 20 years of experience in the ballast water space as the Founder and former Managing Director of Ecochlor Inc.

BWSS LTD. is based in Cyprus and is proud member of the Fameline Group of companies. George Seraphides, Fameline Group Chief Operating Officer, comments: “We have had a strong and productive relationship with Mr. Tom Perlich in the ballast water treatment market for over 10 years. This is why we are excited to fully support BWSS as a new member to our network of companies”.