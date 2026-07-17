Balenciaga Shipyard Restarts Operations with First Keel Laying

[By Balenciaga Shipyard]

Balenciaga Shipyard today held the keel laying ceremony of its first vessel since restarting operations, marking a significant milestone in the recovery and renewal of one of the Basque Country’s most historic shipbuilding facilities. The ceremony, held at the yard in Zumaia, Gipuzkoa, was attended by representatives of AD Ports Group, the Basque Government, institutional partners, suppliers, and the shipyard’s own workforce.

Balenciaga Shipyard, formerly known as Astilleros Balenciaga S.A., has been part of the Basque maritime landscape since 1921. Over more than a century, the yard has built hundreds of vessels, becoming a reference in the Spanish naval industry and a cornerstone of the local economy in Zumaia and the surrounding area. The yard’s recent acquisition by SAFEEN Drydocks, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group of Abu Dhabi, has opened a new phase in its history — one defined by renewed investment, industrial ambition, and a commitment to the Basque workforce and community.

“Today we celebrate that Balenciaga is back. It’s been a long and arduous journey but we never gave up. I want to thank the employees and their families for believing in Balenciaga’s future. Finally, a heartfelt welcome to our new partners who can count on our support to continue the illustrious history of this centenary company”.

Mikel Jauregi, Minister of Industry, Energy Transition and Sustainability for the Basque Government.

The keel laying ceremony is a centuries-old maritime tradition marking the moment when the structural backbone of a vessel is formally laid down. Today’s ceremony signals not only the physical start of construction but the broader restart of Balenciaga Shipyard as an active, forward-looking operation.

“This keel laying is more than the start of a build, it is proof that Balenciaga Shipyard is back. The people of this yard have kept its spirit alive through difficult years, and today we begin to build on that foundation. We are grateful to AD Ports Group for their commitment and to everyone who has believed in this yard.”

Santiago Bardal, Director General, Balenciaga Shipyard

The vessel under construction is an offshore support tug, one of two offshore tugs being built which form part of an active order book that positions Balenciaga Shipyard as a credible and competitive builder for the European offshore and renewable energy market. The yard is targeting further contracts in the offshore wind sector, where demand for specialized vessels continues to grow.

Under its new ownership, Balenciaga Shipyard is investing in its workforce, facilities, automation, and supply chain. The yard is working with local and regional industrial partners, maintaining its role as an anchor employer in Zumaia and the broader Gipuzkoa economy.

“The restart of operations at Balenciaga Shipyard marks an important milestone in our long-term commitment to strengthening advanced shipbuilding capabilities in Europe and supporting the growth of the offshore and renewable energy sectors. This first keel laying under new ownership demonstrates the confidence we have in the yard’s people, heritage, and technical expertise, as well as its potential to deliver specialized vessels for customers across key international markets.”

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO - Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group

