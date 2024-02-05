Babcock Wins Gas-Handling Contracts for LPG and Ammonia Carriers

[By Babcock]

Babcock’s LGE business, the world leader in marine liquefied gas solutions, has won contracts to provide its LPG and ammonia cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems.

The contracts are for two mid-size LPG carriers for a Chinese shipyard customer and European owner plus six Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs) for a Chinese shipyard customer and an Asian-based shipowner.

The new vessels will be delivered during 2026 and 2027 and will service the increasing requirement for international long-haul LPG and ammonia transportation with our ecoVGC® and ecoVLAC®. technology, delivering commercial and operational benefits throughout the lifetime of the ships.

The latest awards follow a successful 2023 for Babcock’s LGE business after winning more than 40 and delivering more than 50 projects. The business secured this record number of new contracts for the design and supply of cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for marine transportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), ethane, ammonia and CO2, all using in-house developed and patented or patent-pending technology.

Neale Campbell, Managing Director of Babcock’s LGE business, said: “We’re committed to providing environmental and economic solutions for our customers’ assets and investing in pioneering technology for the future.

“These latest contract wins further build on the existing developments, especially in ammonia shipping, for Babcock’s LGE business and mark an important milestone in our technological approach to fully support the industry’s transition to net zero.”

Babcock’s LGE business provides cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for the liquefied gas markets. Its environmentally-focused technologies improve vessel efficiency and enhance performance, delivering value to customers throughout the entire life of the vessel.