Azane Fuel Solutions Receives AiP for Ammonia Release Mitigation System

[By: Azane Fuel Solutions]

The approval comes as Azane Fuel Solutions continue to develop technologies to safely handle ammonia as a fuel on board ships and builds on the company’s expertise within ammonia bunkering solutions.

The Azane ARMS is connected to the vessel’s fuel and engine systems, it gathers the ammonia releases from these systems and ensures that any ammonia emissions from the ARMS to the surroundings stay below the required thresholds, thus carrying out the very critical function of protecting the vessel’s crew and the environment from harmful concentrations of ammonia.

DNV’s approval demonstrates Azane Fuel Solution’s ability to develop ammonia fuel handling technology that meets the highest standards and adds to DNV’s approval in principle for the company’s floating bunkering terminal in 2022, and the world’s first safety permit for an ammonia bunkering granted earlier this spring.

Steinar Kostøl, VP Projects& Products, commented: “Efficient ARMS technology is a critical enabler for the wider adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel, as we expect this to become mandatory equipment for all ammonia powered vessel. When developing our bunkering solutions, we looked for a way to minimize the maintenance required for the ARMS. We wanted a more dependable solution for such a critical component. The result is a technology that neither requires a liquid or the burning of residuals, making our solution more robust, more reliable and easier to integrate with different vessel designs."