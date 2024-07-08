AXL 2024 Conference Programme: Learn, Network & Grow With Industry Leaders

[By: AXL]

AXL, the premier event for breakbulk, project cargo, RoRo and heavy lift industries, has revealed its programme for 2025, including key speakers from Hitachi, Tata International, Varo Energy, Toyota Motor Europe and many more.

This year's conference, hosted on the Main Deck, kicks off with a keynote speech from Sharanya Kumaramurthy from the Energy Industries Council. She’ll be deep diving into how energy policies across the globe are evolving with increased wind farms, electric vehicle demand and more.

Following this S&P’s Susan Oatway will have a debate with Drewry’s Peter Molloy to discuss how these policies and different geopolitical factors will impact the MPV fleet and project cargos.

Across the two days, attendees can expect intimate fireside chats with prominent project cargo owners, covering roro, wind projects and more. For example, hear from Hitachi Energy's Igor Alves about the challenges arising from a cancelled offshore wind project, the Red Sea crises and Baltimore's bridge collapse.

Later, Dominique Gijbels, CEO at GTT Automotive, will discuss roro projects and challenges in the supply chain and Tata International will cover the global market.

With decarbonisation and the energy transition high on the agenda across all industries, key sessions covering this include the Windship Association’s session on wind-powered ships for heavy cargoes and a panel covering the latest shipping policies.

Join BIMCO’s Gudrun Janssens and Joe Bettles from the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping for a discussion on how EU ETS is impacting shipping businesses, plus and update on the IMO’s latest policy update.Innovation and digital strategies are also key topics in the industry and will be covered with PortXL’s Cristel Pullen’s roundtable of innovative solutions in breakbulk and project cargo – be there to see some of the latest solutions.

October 10th will see the return of AXL’s recruitment & rising talent day. This will feature a celebration of 2024’s 40 Under 40 winners and afternoon conference sessions covering the future of work. Join young people in the sector as they discuss whether breakbulk is an attractive career, and how to solve the recruitment crisis.

"The AXL conference programme is shaping up to be a jam-packed agenda, offering a wealth of learning opportunities," remarked Anamika Talwaria, Heat of Content at AXL. "We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders and innovators who will inspire fresh perspectives on navigating the evolving landscape of maritime logistics."

For further details on the AXL 2024 conference programme and to register, please visit the AXL Website Here.

To View the Full Conference Program Schedule, Click here.