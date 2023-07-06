Autonomous Docking & Positioning: MAID Systems Leadership & Influence

[By: MAID Systems]

Australian marine technology company MAID (Marine Autonomous Intelligent Docking) Systems continues to expand and augment its patent rights throughout major marine markets. These rights cover its uniquely innovative systems and methods that enable autonomous docking and positioning of marine vessels with MAID’s comprehensive IP portfolio covering North America, Europe, APAC Region and UAE.



This latest expansion increases global coverage and strengthens protection for the intellectual property MAID has developed that solves the core problems inherent in autonomous docking and positioning solutions. MAID’s patents are frequently cited as prior art against patent applications filed by leading maritime technology suppliers and major ship builders that relate to autonomous docking and control.



“MAID Systems continues to develop the intellectual property that underpins virtually any practical approach to developing and supplying cost-effective and workable autonomous docking solutions and intends to work with one or more leading maritime companies looking to achieve a market leading position” said Brad Tyers, CEO of MAID Systems. “There will be winners and losers as the global marine sector, both commercial and recreational, rapidly moves towards releasing autonomous docking and autonomous shipping products providing increased

operational efficiency and safety and reduced costs and downtime due to damage from marine accidents. Autonomy will also play a critical role in reducing CO2 emissions through speed optimization which assists the shipping industry to reduce its share of global greenhouse gas emissions.”



The recently granted patents include Patent No’s.: 11,480,965, 11,531,342 and 11,556,130 (United States Patent and Trademark Office), Patent No.: ZL 2021113190216 (The China National Intellectual Property Administration), Patent No’s.: 2017243430 and 2021261974 (The Australian IP Office), Patent No’s.: 6925363 and 7258062 (Japan Patent Office), Patent No’s.: 10-2418713, 10-2468668 and 10-2369501 (The Korean Intellectual Property Office) and Patent No.: 6001029 (The UAE Ministry of Economy)



MAID has also recently received allowances in multiple jurisdictions. The Korean Intellectual Property Office has issued Notice of Allowance of its decision to grant MAID patent application 10-2022-7039701. The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued Notice of Allowance for MAID Patent Applications 18/094,031 and 18/095,733. And The China National Intellectual Property Administration has issued Notice of Acceptance for MAID patent application 2021113190216.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.