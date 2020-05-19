Australia: All-Aluminium Ferry “Nairana” Propelled by SCHOTTEL

Spay, Germany, 19 May 2020 – “Nairana”, a unique all-aluminium ferry, is equipped with state-of the-art propulsion solutions from SCHOTTEL. Australian shipbuilder Richardson Devine Marine (RDM) has recently handed over the Incat Crowther design vessel to ferry owner and operator Sealink Tasmania. A structurally identical sister ship is currently under construction at RDM.



Roger Janes, Sales and Marketing Manager of RDM: “The brief was to provide two unique, new vessels that are highly manoeuvrable to facilitate rapid turnaround times, have multiple engines for redundancy, and are economical. Overall, they needed to be uncomplicated and reliable. By installing SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers, the challenge was enthusiastically met and successfully

overcome.”



Aluminium for lower weight

“Nairana” is built entirely from aluminium. By reducing the vessel’s weight, it consumes less fuel, travels longer distances and ensures excellent manoeuvrability. Being lightweight, yet still robust, the vessel is extremely economical to operate.



SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers for maximum manoeuvrability

The ferry is fitted with four SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 100 (200 kW each), one in each corner. The azimuth thrusters, driven by diesel engines, rotate 360 degrees, giving the vessel excellent manoeuvrability and high course stability even on the open sea and with strong side winds. With all four rudder propellers delivering thrust in the direction of travel, maximum propulsion efficiency is ensured. In order to enhance passenger comfort and reduce noise emissions, the azimuth thrusters are resiliently mounted. Furthermore, the thrusters can be exchanged while the vessel is afloat.



As the 44.9-metre long and 13.6-metre wide ferry is double-ended and has two wheelhouses, it does not have to turn around. If required, the vessel can operate on two propulsion units during off-peak periods, further reducing operating costs. This ferry and the second under construction will run at 12 knots as opposed to the current vessels running at around 8 knots. This will allow for more crossings per hour, easing traffic flow burden to the island from mainland Tasmania.



Operating in Southern Tasmania

Sealink, operator of passengers and vehicle ferries all around Australia, secured a 10-year contract to operate the Ro-Pax service that forms a crucial road link between Kettering, located 35 kilometres south of Hobart, and Bruny Island. “Nairana” has a total capacity of 36 cars and 192 passengers. The two central vehicle lanes totalling 90 metres are provided for trucks. The vessel is also certified to carry dangerous goods.



The second ferry is scheduled to enter service in March 2021.

