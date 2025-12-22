Austal USA Starts Construction On Fourth Navy Landing Craft Utility Vessel

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA celebrated the start of construction on the company’s fourth U.S. Navy Landing Craft Utility (LCU) at the company’s Mobile, Ala. ship manufacturing facility on December 18, 2025. Austal USA was awarded a $91.5 million contract in September 2023 that includes options for up to 12 LCU and associated support efforts; construction contracts have been awarded to Austal USA for five of the 12.

“Austal USA is proud of the progress being made on these important connectors for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps,” commented Harley Combs, vice president of surface ship programs. “Having four of these landing craft vessels under construction, including one that will be delivered in early 2026, is a testament to our commitment of on-time delivery, made possible by our dedicated, highly talented workforce.”

LCU are carried aboard amphibious assault ships to an objective area and used across a range of military operations to move vehicles, personnel and cargo between the ship and shore. These connectors provide a heavy-lift capability and can carry about the same payload capacity as several C-17 aircraft.

LCU 1710, the first of four LCU vessels under construction at Austal USA, is scheduled for delivery to the Navy in early 2026. The LCU program is one of three in serial production on Austal USA’s steel assembly line. Construction is also ongoing for three Navy Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships (T-ATS) and two of Coast Guard Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC).