Austal USA's Josh Trippi Recognized as Naval Architect of the Year

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA’s Josh Trippi, an Alabama licensed professional engineer, was presented with the Architect of the Year award by the Mobile Area Council of Engineers (MACE) at the organization’s annual banquet recently. MACE recognizes engineers in the community for their achievements and leadership, a tradition that has been in place since 1967. With over 15 years of naval architect experience, Trippi is the Lead Naval Architect for Austal USA’s U.S. Coast Guard (Coast Guard) Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of South Alabama.

“Dedicated professionals like Josh are at the core of Austal USA’s success in the defense maritime industry,” Austal USA President Michelle Kruger said. “His unwavering commitment to the engineering profession and superior level of expertise earned him this prestigious award and we are proud of this latest addition to his many career accomplishments.”

Trippi oversees a team of engineers to complete the vessel structural design, stability analysis, and speed and power analysis for the OPC program, a contract awarded by the Coast Guard to Austal USA in 2022 with a potential value of $3.3 billion for the detail design and construction of up to 11 ships. Under his guidance, the team optimized the structural design for producibility in Austal USA’s ship manufacturing facility.

The MACE mission is to bring recognition to practicing engineers for outstanding service to the engineering profession, to publicize the many benefits that the engineering profession provides to the Mobile area, and to encourage the pursuit of a professional engineering career to future engineers.