Austal Orders SOLASOLV® Roller Screens

By The Maritime Executive 05-22-2020 03:20:43

Solar Solve Marine, the UK based manufacturer of SOLASOLV ® roller screens for ships’ navigation bridge windows was delighted to receive an order from Austal which came via their Australian Distributor.

The order was for 42 SOLASOLV® roller screens and is the first for two Cape-class patrol boats which are being built for the Government of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago. Austal is an Australian-based global ship building company and defence prime contractor that specialises in the design, construction and support of defense and commercial vessels. Austal's product range includes naval vessels, high-speed passenger and vehicle ferries and specialist utility vessels such as offshore windfarm and crew transfer vessels.

Austal originally designed and built ten Cape-class patrol boats for the Australian navy. The 58 metre aluminium mono hull patrol boats were specifically designed and manufactured to combat the full range of maritime security threats. They have a 4,000 nautical mile range and a 28-day patrol cycle with a crew of up to 22 people, and are fitted with two high speed rigid hull inflatable boats used for intercepting other vessels. The two latest vessels are due to be delivered in the second half of this year,

Solar Solve Marine has supplied more than 172,700 screens and roller blinds to over 17,900 vessels worldwide since 1987, and all products are ISO 9001:2015 quality assured. The company’s main product line is the brand leading SOLASOLV® range of heat rejecting, anti-glare roller screens for navigation bridge and control room windows.

The primary benefit of SOLASOLV® roller screens is to ensure safer navigation by reducing glare so electronic displays and bridge equipment are easier to read whilst providing a clear outward view without eye-strain. SOLASOLV® sunscreens are the only screens in the world to be Type Approved by Lloyd’s, ABS, DNV-GL and RINA.

Paul Hopkins, Solar Solve’s Sales & Marketing Executive commented, “Solar Solve is delighted to receive an order of this significance via our Australian Distributor who worked extremely hard to secure the contract. It is a strange time at the moment but now that the UK is past the peak of the coronavirus we are hoping that the shipping industry will bounce back quickly from the economic slowdown and get back to where it was prior to this global pandemic. We have now re-opened our offices and manufacturing facility, and are producing orders again but following strict social distancing and government guidelines.”

Full details of Solar Solve Marine products are available from www.solasolv.com, by phone on +44 191 454 8595 or email info@solasolv.com.

