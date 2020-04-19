Auramarine Announces Interim CEO Jouko Salo

Jouko Salo By The Maritime Executive 04-19-2020 12:01:15

Auramarine Board of Directors has nominated Jouko Salo (M.Sc.) as the interim CEO of Auramarine Ltd. effective January 27, 2020.

Salo is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Auramarine and President and CEO of Auramarine’s owner, Hollming Ltd. These roles remain unchanged.

Ole Skatka Jensen has resigned as the CEO from Auramarine Group to pursue other career opportunities.

“Mr. Skatka Jensen has been a tremendous asset for the company during the last three years, especially in the service sector where he oversaw significant growth. He has also brought international management style to the company, and we are thankful for his service during these years,” says Salo.

“The aim of Auramarine will be to develop further in providing our customers with the products and services that they need to keep their vessels operating 24/7 in the world with changing fuel qualities. We are committed to continuing on this track during 2020,” Salo adds when queried on future.

The change of CEO will not affect any current business or projects, and the Auramarine team will continue to serve its clients in the marine and power industries as usual.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.