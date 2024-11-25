Auramarine and Quadrise Join Forces to Support Maritime Decarbonisation

[By: Auramarine]

Auramarine Ltd., the leading fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine and other industries and Quadrise Plc, the supplier of innovative clean energy solutions have announced a collaboration agreement to develop innovative solutions that will support maritime decarbonisation The purpose of the co-operation is to leverage the expertise of both companies in emulsion fuels, biofuels and fuel supply systems, providing innovative solutions for marine customers that support them in meeting decarbonisation and sustainability targets.

Quadrise will provide its expertise in MSAR®; (Multiphase Superfine Atomized Residue) and bioMSAR™ fuels. MSAR®; is a more environmentally friendly emulsion fuel that offers a lower-cost and is a cleaner alternative to heavy fuel oil (HFO) used in the marine and power generation industries. The Quadrise oil-in-water emulsion technology blends residual oils, water and additives to create a lower cost synthetic fuel oil that is more efficient. bioMSAR™ is the renewable biofuel version of MSAR®; incorporating sustainable components such as water-based glycerin and other lower-cost biofuels.

Auramarine will provide its expertise in designing and installing fuel supply systems (including Quadrise’s blend-on-board technology) for the conversion of marine vessels to support the use of Quadrise fuels. Auramarine’s vast experience in retrofits and modular fuel supply systems will enable it to find markets for Quadrise’s fuel technology on a wider scale and across multiple vessel types. Auramarine’s retrofit solutions do not require dry docking which makes implementation easier and more efficient, which provides further value to ship owners.

As part of the co-operation, Quadrise and Auramarine will work together to combine their resources and networks, jointly developing and promoting new sales opportunities that offer a comprehensive value proposition to the shipping industry to help them comply with new environmental regulations.

Commenting on the development, John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, said: "We are pleased to announce this collaboration agreement with Quadrise, who are driving a positive shift in the marine sector with their proven emulsion technology to improve efficiency, lower emissions and supply new sustainable fuels. The current uptake of future fuels needs to be accelerated to meet decarbonisation targets within the maritime industry and new, viable innovations are essential to delivering this. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are confident that this partnership will drive further innovation and create significant value for our customers and other stakeholders.”

Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, continued: "We are delighted to sign this collaboration agreement with Auramarine, who have extensive experience and an enviable track record in the design, supply and servicing of fuel systems for conventional and future fuels. This collaboration is in line with our strategy of working with new channel partners to decarbonise shipping, adding the necessary expertise, network and resources of Auramarine in marine fuel systems to accelerate the implementation of MSAR®; and bioMSAR™ fuel conversions globally."