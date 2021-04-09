ATPI Marine & Energy and Qatar Airways to Open LISW 2021

By The Maritime Executive 04-09-2021 06:43:45

ATPI Marine & Energy today announces a partnership with London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21). Co-sponsoring with Qatar Airways, the specialist travel management company will kick off the week by opening the London Stock Exchange on the morning of 13 September 2021.



The sponsorship reinforces ATPI’s position as an integral part of the shipping community by committing to supporting this prestigious global seafaring event following a difficult year for the industry. This year’s theme of ‘Driving Growth and Recovery in a Disrupted World’ promises to explore how the shipping industry can balance its post-Covid recovery with the desire for growth of the industry. The event is set to be the largest and most important LISW to date.



Nikos Gazelidis, Global Head of Marine at ATPI said: “We look forward to opening this significant event for our colleagues and partners in September. London International Shipping Week 2021 will propel opportunities for our industry to work closely together to begin to recover from the impacts of the global pandemic.”



Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, added: “We are proud to partner with ATPI Marine & Energy to open London International Shipping Week 2021. Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with ATPI and the maritime industry to operate as many flights as possible to facilitate crew changes and to reunite seafarers with their families and loved ones. We look forward to further strengthening our partnerships with the maritime industry and supporting the recovery of this vital industry.”



Taking place from 13-17 September 2021, LISW21 will be both face-to-face and virtual for the first time ever. The event will open its doors to visitors who are expected to attend, while utilising online conferencing technology to expand sessions to an even wider and more varied global audience. Operating as a hybrid event, LISW21 will draw not only the visitors to London who attended in 2019, but thousands more online who may be otherwise prohibited from attending in person by resource or distance.



As a global leading expert in travel for the marine, energy and resource industries, ATPI thrives on strengthening ties with international businesses across the shipping sector. With deep-rooted expertise in crew rotation supported by 24/7 service and innovative technology, ATPI Marine & Energy positions cost, efficiency and safety at the forefront of every travel strategy. The team is strategically located in the core regions of focus for the shipping industry to allow for both sector and important regional expertise.



Sean Moloney, Director of Shipping Innovation which owns and manages LISW, welcomed ATPI’s continued support through its co-sponsoring of the market opening event with Qatar Airways at the London Stock Exchange.



“We are delighted that ATPI has chosen to sponsor LISW once again, particularly in this year which sees the launch of our first ever in-person and virtual event. We are very pleased to welcome ATPI’s partner in the sponsorship, Qatar Airways – an airline which has done so much to facilitate the repatriation of seafarers during this difficult year,” he said.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.