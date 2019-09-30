Atlas Ocean Voyages Establishes U.S. Headquarters

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-30 17:36:32

Mystic Invest Holding's Chairman Mário Ferreira announced today that the company's U.S.-based subsidiary cruise line is changing its name to Atlas Ocean Voyages and establishing its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mystic Invest Holding is a leading international travel and hospitality company, which owns and operates the world's third largest river cruise fleet, as well as hotels, attractions, helicopter tours, consumer space travel, and now, ocean cruise ships. The cruise line was previously Mystic Cruises USA.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages will bring inspired travelers on authentic and luxurious adventures around the world," said Ferreira. "We adjusted our brand name to better reflect the distinctive and luxurious global experiences that North American guests will enjoy. And to bring our unique adventure-cruising vision to life, we've assembled a highly skilled team of experienced industry professionals to lead our operations in Fort Lauderdale. I am confident that travelers will delight in exploring the world in the new immersive and active way that only Atlas Ocean Voyages can deliver."

Ferreira has appointed Alberto Aliberti as President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. He will lead the new company's U.S. expansion. Aliberti led strategic development and commercial operations at Mystic Invest and its subsidiary river-cruise company DouroAzul for nearly 15 years. He had also been a part of the shoreside management teams at Seabourn and Cunard. Prior, Aliberti served aboard cruise ships for various lines, and started 27 years ago as a receptionist aboard Sun Lines' Stella Solaris. Aliberti is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

"It's an honor to lead Mystic Invest's latest venture and we are excited to open Atlas Ocean Voyages new office in Fort Lauderdale," said Aliberti. "We have an amazing team of industry professionals who will apply their breadth and depth of experience to bring new adventure travel options to U.S. travelers. We continue to build our sales and reservations teams and look forward to open bookings for World Navigator later this year."

Lisa Auguste is the Vice President of Operations and responsible for establishing the adventure cruise line's Fort Lauderdale headquarters and ensuring its ongoing office and call center operations. Auguste's entire professional career has been in the cruise industry. She knows many areas of the industry and worked in nearly every corporate role, most recently as Vice President of Oceania and Regent Seven Seas' International division. Her immense experience is pivotal as the cruise line continues to establish itself.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships is Brandon Townsley. His tenured career in the cruise industry includes sales and revenue positions at Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages. He fully appreciates the indispensable service that the travel advisor community provides to both suppliers and travelers and will lead the cruise line's sales strategy to build loyal and mutually rewarding relationships with travel trade partners and industry leaders.

"Brandon is a commercial leader who understands the invaluable role that travel advisors play," added Aliberti. "He will leverage his extensive industry experience and unwavering advocacy to excite and educate travel advisors about our new travel product and help them create unforgettable Atlas Ocean Voyages adventures for their clients."

Additionally, Marie Fernandez-Abou is named Vice President of Marketing, and brings her extensive experience in branding, design and promotions to advancing the adventure cruise line and inspiring travelers. She previously served as Managing Partner at Miami-based Imagery Creative for 15 years and has been a recipient of the Hispanic Woman of Distinction and numerous outstanding business woman awards. Fernandez-Abou also brings extensive experience in leading strategic marketing initiatives for Seabourn Cruise Line and other travel and tourism clients. She currently also serves as Executive Director of the non-profit Pack of Dogs Volunteer Task Force and is a former Chapter President of the American Advertising Federation.

