Atlantic Group Implements Orion ERP Solution “Atlantis ERP” on Fleet

[By: Orion Marine Concepts]

London based “Atlantic Group” with Atlantic ship management ltd. and Atlantic Bulk ship management ltd. as its part; took the initiative to successfully integrate and implement Orion Marine Concepts ERP solution “Atlantis ERP” onboard their fleet of 20 vessels and growing.

This Solution aims at providing better control of fleet technical performance, improving its reliability and competitiveness in the industry while simultaneously enhancing company’s safety standards. The systems provide interactive dashboards, analytics, and structured reports.

Despite its complexity, “Atlantis ERP” follows a uniform structural approach through each individual module, easy input/entry points for the vessel staff and visual treat in the form Dashboard output for the shore office to evaluate the results and help them in the decision-making process.

Further extending its ease of use, Orion has provided Virtual guidance Videos that are easily accessible on their website. This transition from your old school user manuals to your Virtual host has provided its user a much greater ease & control over the system and help them navigate.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.