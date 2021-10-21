AST to Showcase the Future of Connectivity at Sea at Europort 2021

[By: AST]

Global provider of intelligent remote communication solutions, Applied Satellite Technology Ltd (AST), is proud to announce it will showcase its wide-ranging remote connectivity services for the maritime industry, including for the first time, OneWeb as its Official Partner.

AST will present game-changing technologies and talk about how it is providing global intelligent connectivity services that enable digitalisation and decarbonisation solutions for a sustainable maritime industry.

As AST prepares to celebrate 30 years of providing satellite communication solutions for operations, crew welfare and safety at sea, it recently announced its partnership with OneWeb, which will bring fast, flexible, fibre-like connectivity to seafarers globally.

In addition to presenting its portfolio of satellite communication services, whether L-Band with Iridium Certus® or the recently launched Intelsat FlexMaritime VSAT service, AST’s team of connectivity experts will also highlight the benefits of its INTEGRA Services at Europort.

Building on the success of its real-time application control service, INTEGRA Control, which enables best in class bandwidth management, AST will be launching its newest INTEGRA Service - INTEGRA Fleetview. This new service empowers IT & Fleet Managers with a instant snapshot of data usage consumed by a vessel, of both the primary and secondary satellite communications and enables more awareness and control of satellite data use across all vessels within the operator's fleet.

INTEGRA Services operate over AST’s INTEGRA Network, a next-generation ground network that delivers reliable and secure end-to-end connectivity, optimised performance and includes INTEGRA CyberShield, AST’s cybersecurity solution, which provides multiple layers of protection designed to shield businesses from threats that may put operations at risk.

AST Group Founder and Chairman, Gregory Darling commented:

“We are very proud to showcase our maritime expertise at Europort and share with our customers and partners how we are shaping the future of connectivity at sea through our commitment to innovation and strong strategic partnerships”.

Visit AST and talk with their experts, at Europort exhibition in Rotterdam from 2 November – 5 November, in Hall 3, Stand 3304.



