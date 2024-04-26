AST Networks Strengthens Maritime IoT Solutions Portfolio

[By: AST Networks]

AST Networks, a leading provider of land and maritime communication technology and remote connectivity solutions, expands its ecosystem further through the acquisition of Reygar Ltd, an award-winning provider of fully integrated performance monitoring and control solutions for crewed and uncrewed vessels.

This strategic move enhances AST Networks’ capabilities in delivering comprehensive solutions to the maritime industry, leveraging the complementary strengths and expertise of Reygar Ltd to create a formidable force in the market. The synergies between the two entities promise to unlock new opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched value to customers worldwide.

Reygar Ltd, known for developing its market leading platform, BareFLEET, will bring a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results. By becoming part of AST Networks’ ecosystem, the talented team at Reygar Ltd have access to expanded resources and a broader platform to accelerate their impact on the industry. Customers can expect an expanded range of offerings tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern fleets.

“With the acquisition of Reygar, AST Networks is poised to deliver even greater value to our customers.” said Gregory Darling, Founder and Chairman of AST Networks. “Reygar’s expertise in vessel performance monitoring perfectly complements our existing suite of IoT (IRAMS) and network solutions, allowing us to offer end-to-end capabilities for optimising fleet operations, enhancing safety, and maximising efficiency.”

The combined strengths of AST Networks and Reygar Ltd will enable customers to leverage data-driven insights to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and drive business growth. Through this acquisition, AST Networks reaffirms their commitment to providing best-in-class maritime communication and technology solutions that empower organisations to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

“We are excited to join forces with AST Networks and bring our expertise in vessel performance monitoring to a wider audience,” said Chris Huxley-Reynard, Managing Director at Reygar Ltd. “Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that empower maritime companies to achieve their operational objectives with confidence.”

This acquisition underscores AST Networks dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the maritime industry. Through combining forces, AST Reygar has been formed and will continue to deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide. It is a testimony to the commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of innovation that defines both organisations. Together, they will redefine industry standards, drive transformative change, and shape the future of maritime IoT solutions for years to come.

AST Reygar will combine the best features of IRAMS and BareFLEET offering unrivalled analytics and solutions to the maritime sector. There will be some very exciting news to share over the coming months.

For more information about AST Networks and AST Reygar, visit www.ast-networks.com and www.reygar.co.uk respectively.