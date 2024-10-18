AST Networks Launches Ultimate Hybrid Satcom for Global Connectivity

[By: AST Networks]

AST Networks is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation for the maritime industry: the Starlink Companion Bundle. This groundbreaking hybrid satcom solution combines Starlink’s game-changing high-speed connectivity with Iridium Certus for reliable back-up and integrated cellular data via AST Networks LinkBox technology. Designed to meet the growing demands of the maritime sector, this bundle offers 100% global coverage with seamless switching between communication systems – ensuring vessels remain connected, no matter where they are in the world.

The Hybrid Advantage: Unmatched Performance, Unbeatable Price.

The Starlink Companion Bundle brings together the best in satellite and cellular technology to offer superior connectivity at sea. By combining Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite system with Iridium Certus as back-up, and incorporating cellular data, AST Networks ensures a robust and cost-effective communication solution.

For a limited time, customers can save $2,000 off the regular price with an introductory offer on this hardware package, valid for the first 50 systems sold.

Why Choose the Starlink Companion Bundle?:

Seamless Switching: AST’s LinkBox guarantees smooth transitions between satellite and cellular systems, optimising costs and performance.

Tailored to Your Vessel: Customisable solutions to meet specific operational needs, with the option to integrate existing satellite systems, or choose other bearers.

Lifetime Peace of Mind: With a lifetime guarantee on the LinkBox and 24/7 global support, AST Networks ensures you’re never alone — no matter where your vessel sails.

"At AST Networks, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of maritime connectivity. The Starlink Companion Bundle represents a new era of hybrid communication, combining the speed of Starlink, the reliability of Iridium, and the flexibility of cellular data. This solution is not just about staying connected — it’s about empowering vessels to operate more efficiently, safely, and cost-effectively no matter where they are in the world." — Gregory Darling, Founder and Chairman, AST Networks

What’s included in the Starlink Companion Bundle?

Starlink and Certus Terminals

AST Networks LinkBox with cellular connectivity and lifetime guarantee

Fully customisable to individual vessel needs

This comprehensive hybrid solution enhances operational efficiency, improves crew welfare, and ensures seamless communication with the shore, making it the most cost effective and reliable maritime connectivity option on the market today.

Limited-Time Offer: Save $2,000

As part of the launch, AST Networks is offering a $2,000 discount on the Starlink Companion Bundle to the first 50 vessels, starting October 2024. This exclusive offer won't last long, so act fast to secure your bundle.