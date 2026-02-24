Associated British Ports Invests in Young People

[By Associated British Ports]

Associated British Ports (ABP) is delighted to become a founder patron of the Horizon Youth Zone in Grimsby to help support the charity in providing a safe, inspiring place for young people.

As Founder Patrons, ABP will join a growing family of businesses, organisations and philanthropists contributing to the charity’s annual running costs. This enables Horizon to keep offering state-of-the-art facilities, new opportunities, and first-class youth work to thousands of young people in North East Lincolnshire.

Andrew Dawes, Regional Director for ABP in the Humber said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be a Founder Patron of Horizon Onside Youth Zone.

It’s a privilege to support a project that will create opportunities, raise aspirations, and make a lasting difference for young people across North East Lincolnshire. We very much look forward to work alongside them in showcasing opportunities across our port and maritime sector in the Humber."

Horizon CEO, Lucy Ottewell Key said: “We are grateful for the generous support of Associated British Ports. Their belief in Horizon Youth Zone is a powerful message to the young people of North East Lincolnshire that their futures matter. Thanks to this support, more young people will have a safe place to grow, connect, discover their strengths, and build the confidence they need to thrive.”

Since Horizon’s grand opening last weekend, young members are now able to access an indoor climbing wall, four court sports hall, training kitchen, music room with a recording studio, fully equipped gym, sensory room, dance and drama studio, 3G kick pitch, arts and crafts room, and enterprise and employability suite. In addition to these incredible facilities, trained youth workers and dedicated volunteers are available seven days a week to offer guidance and holistic support to help the area’s young people to thrive. The Youth Zone is creating permanent full and part-time jobs, as well as numerous volunteering opportunities.

Horizon Youth Zone is an independent charity with a private sector-led board and part of the OnSide Network of 18 Youth Zones nationwide, supporting more than 55,000 young people annually. Youth Zones are open to young people aged between eight and 19 (up to 25 for those with additional needs), seven days a week, for just £5 membership per year and 50p a visit.

