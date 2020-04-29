Asian Shipowners’ Association Appoints New Secretary General

Yuichi Sonoda By The Maritime Executive 04-28-2020 06:15:03

With the current international efforts to contain the spread of COVID19, travel restrictions are in place globally. However, ASA has determined that it is not an obstacle to have Yuichi Sonoda picked up his role as ASA newly appointed Sec-Gen with effect from 1 May 2020. This is a role he is thoroughly familiar with. As he had served as ASA Sec-Gen during the period between 2010 to 2014, he was extremely instrumental in numerous initiatives and conferences.

Involving in the work of ASA since its inception in 1992, (known then as Asian Shipowners’ Forum : ASF) Yuchi Sonoda had been tirelessly supporting and promoting ASA's vision and missions. In 1996, he was appointed as the Secretary of Shipping Economics Review Committee (SERC), one of the five Standing Committees of ASF. He had also served as the Vice Chairman of Maritime Transport Committee of Business and Industry Advisory Committee (BIAC) to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Upon graduation with a law degree from the Keio University in Tokyo in 1976, Yuichi Sonoda joined the Japanese Shipowners’ Association (JSA) and was mainly involved in its activities of various international shipping policy issues. During his tenure at JSA, he was also appointed to JSA’s London Branch Office for a period of five years.

As Yuichi Sonoda is unable to make his trip into Singapore for the time being, ASA has decided to name him as Sec-Gen Designate until he lands in Singapore with the proper documentary filings to the Registrar of Societies in Singapore. Parallel and ongoing preparations are being made between JSA & ASA to ease Yuichi Sonoda into the transition.

