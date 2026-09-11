Asia's First ICAO-Approved SAF Certification Scheme 'ClassNK SCS' Enters Full Operation

[By ClassNK]

The first certification has been issued under ‘ClassNK SCS’*¹, the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certification scheme operated by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK). This marks the entry into full-scale operation of ClassNK SCS, which in October 2024 became the first scheme in Asia to be approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The certification was issued by Nippon Kaiji Kentei Quality Assurance Ltd.*² (N3KQA), acting as the certification body, to Kowanomori Co., Ltd. (Kowanomori)*³, a lumber producer.

As a result, SAF-related economic operators now have a new option—demonstrated through an actual certification case—of obtaining SAF certification based on ClassNK SCS from a certification body in a manner suited to regional circumstances. An environment is now in place to support the development of SAF supply chains in each region from a certification standpoint.

Applications for certification under ClassNK SCS are being accepted on an ongoing basis.

In the international aviation sector, the reduction of carbon emissions is required under CORSIA*? (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation), implemented by ICAO. SAF can significantly reduce CO? emissions compared with conventional jet fuel. However, for SAF to be recognized as a CORSIA Eligible Fuel (CEF)*?, all economic operators subject to certification along the supply chain must obtain certification from a certification body operating under a SAF certification scheme (SCS) approved by ICAO.

As the first ICAO-approved SAF certification scheme in Asia, ClassNK will continue to expand its network of certification bodies while leading the development of a SAF certification framework in Asia and beyond. Through these efforts, ClassNK will support the development of an international supply chain for CORSIA Eligible Fuel and the expansion of SAF supply, thereby contributing to the decarbonization of the international aviation sector.