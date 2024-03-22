Asia Pacific Maritime 2024 Sets New Record with Highest Attendance to Date

[By: Asia Pacific Maritime]

The 18th Asia Pacific Maritime (APM), held from 13-15 March 2024, welcomed an unprecedented number of 15,717 attendees in Singapore. This figure surpassed attendance records of previous editions, signifying a positive revitalisation of Asia Pacific's maritime sector and solidifying Singapore's position as a leading maritime hub.

Held at the Marina Bay Sands, the event showcased an extensive range of 710 exhibitors and featured 150 industry speakers worldwide. This year's theme, 'Future of Vessels, Solutions for Tomorrow,' was a timely response to the industry's pressing need for sustainable and innovative solutions.

"It fills me with great pleasure to be back at APM as a conference speaker. Participating in this edition was particularly humbling because I was able to meet many global exhibitors and speakers, all from diverse backgrounds. They offered various perspectives on the maritime industry's future," said Punit Oza, Founder, Maritime NXT & International Vice President, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers. "What stood out to me was the urgent need for decarbonisation. The topic took centre stage at APM 2024, with leaders coming forward to discuss solutions that will drive the industry's net-zero target. I'm glad to have been part of the conversations and look forward to more."

The latest conversations to drive the maritime solutions for tomorrow

As the world's largest bunkering hub preparing for a multi-fuel future, Singapore is the perfect location for industry players to convene. For instance, in the area of ammonia, although Singapore is driven by the intention of power generation, the country will start to generate the infrastructure and network for the maritime industry to leverage. As such, it is incredibly important for the industry to monitor and evaluate how we can keep pushing for these developments, because that will drive investments for the hub to transform and accommodate new fuels.

Other APM 2024 conference sessions such as 'Ship Design and Operations: Alternative Fuels for Decarbonisation of Shipping – The Safety Requirements' dived into the safety measures for each fuel, which differs and depends on the characteristics of the fuel type. Another session titled 'Accelerating Green and Smart Ports Development Through Ecosystem Development' discussed the need for eco-friendly infrastructures, technology integration, and ecosystems to develop green and smart ports.

APM 2024 also saw the return of exhibitors such as Speedcast, a global communications provider specialising in networking and application innovations. Phill Proud, Director – Product Innovation, Speedcast, commented, "APM has always been one of Speedcast's go-to trade shows for the maritime industry. This edition was particularly fruitful because we met an exceptionally large number of customers and partners. Alongside industry leaders, I was able to share my thoughts on how the evolving technologies in maritime communication are redefining vessel operations in a session titled: ‘Unlocking The Future of Broadband at Sea: How Multi-Orbit Connectivity Is Propelling Maritime Forward.’ We engaged in thought-provoking discussions about hybrid connectivity technology advancements, the transformative potential of MSS services, the next-generation flat-panel antennas, and the strategic utilisation of intelligent networking management platforms to achieve 100% uptime and true application-level prioritisation."

A one-stop for the latest innovations in the maritime community

The exhibition floor was a productive space for product launches, establishment of partnerships, and corporate announcements. Sea Forrest, a leading energy management solutions provider, signed an Agency Agreement with Mate@Sea, a maritime advanced technology and equipment specialist, to distribute its solutions in Europe and the Middle East. Separately, EVE Energy, a leader in lithium batteries, signed a contract with world-class integrator of power, control and system solutions, ZPA, to jointly promote the development of green shipping.

Weichai, one of the world's largest automobile and equipment manufacturers, revealed its next-generation WH17, a new high-end marine engine designed to redefine marine propulsion standards. Separately, the leading provider of smart network solutions, Marlink, unveiled its new brand for the first time at APM 2024. First-time exhibitor Aage Hempel Group leveraged APM 2024 to enhance its Asian presence by showcasing its comprehensive range of maritime services and solutions, while Jotun, the world’s leading expert in high-performance coatings for the maritime industry, gave insights into one of the solutions that underpin clean shipping commitment and how it can help maintain a clean hull, even in the most challenging operations.

The premier platform for international business opportunities

Attendees on-site also had access to 18 international pavilions spread across two floors of the exhibition.

Jonathan Sørbye, Head of Export, Innovation Norway, commented, "On behalf of the Norwegian pavilion, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to APM for extending the invitation to Norwegian companies to showcase their offerings to the global maritime community. During the three days of the exhibition, I met countless international experts from the shipbuilding and marine, workboat, offshore, and port technology fields. Achieving the net-zero target is no easy feat. It would require the entire industry ecosystem to work together through knowledge sharing, and we are thrilled to contribute through the global platform of APM."

APM will return for its 19 th edition in 2026, from 25-27 March. For more exhibition and conference highlights, please visit the event website: https://www.apmaritime.com/en-gb.html.