Ascenz Signs Up as Inmarsat Certified Fleet Data Application Provider

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-19 15:31:21

Ascenz, a trusted provider of end-to-end smart shipping solutions for the maritime industry, has signed an agreement with Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, to become one of its Certified Fleet Data Application Providers.

With this tie-up, ship owners and ship operators can look forward to greater value-added services of real-time fuel consumption monitoring and other performance analytics capabilities.

Inmarsat’s Fleet Data collects data from onboard sensors, preprocesses it, and via the Inmarsat Network, uploads it to a central cloud-based database equipped with a dashboard and an Application Process Interface (API). It now has a fast growing community of Application providers offering a wide range of applications for vessel monitoring, planned maintenance, navigation and healthcare.

Ascenz, using its Shipulse solution, will connect directly to the Fleet Data API and will be able to carry out further analysis to show key performance insights and develop customized reports, enabling better decision-making for optimized vessel performance.

“Shipulse transforms any vessel into a smart ship. It delivers comprehensive and insightful information from monitoring fuel consumption, engine performance, bunkering monitoring, and other vessel activities to help maritime industry players achieve greater operational efficiency and increase fuel savings,” said Tang Teck Hong, Director - Commercial, Ascenz Solutions.

“With Shipulse being an Inmarsat Certified application that is integrated with Inmarsat’s network capabilities, we are confident that we can reach more customers that have a need for marine data analytics and vessel performance solutions for their fleet. We would like to help customers achieve more using digital solutions and by becoming a Certified Application Provider enables us to work together on joint opportunities,” said Tang.

“We are delighted to be working with an innovative company such as Ascenz,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime. “We have been enabling digitalisation of ship operations through our Fleet Xpress platform for the last three years and we are seeing dramatic growth in our Application Provider community and this is a fantastic example of collaboratively working together to improve vessel performance.

“This will allow ship operators and managers to monitor and measure fuel consumption to allow better decision making, through the Shipulse application on Fleet Data and via a secure platform that is fully scalable, fleet-wide and now commercially available on both Fleet Xpress and FleetBroadband,” says Camporeale.

