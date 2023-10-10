Ascenz Marorka Launches Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centre

[By: Ascenz Marorka]

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, launches its Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centre, which allows ship-owners, charterers and ship managers to continuously monitor and optimise the performance of their vessels, enabling them to make real-time decisions and react quickly to operational challenges.

Bringing together a team of maritime experts with in-depth knowledge in navigation, meteorology, vessel performance management, LNG operations and offshore operations, the centre ensures a holistic approach to optimise fleet operations and help achieve maximum efficiency and excellence.

Among the services offered by Ascenz Marorka with this centre, the Weather & E-Navigation Routing solution now includes a variable speed algorithm1 that takes into account weather forecast models driven by satellite measurements, various navigational constraints and the latest ship models incorporating ship particulars and AI models. By seamlessly integrating operational, safety, regulatory, economic and environmental factors, this approach enables vessels to navigate various sea conditions while simultaneously optimising fuel consumption and reducing CO2 emissions.

Regarding offshore operations, the centre’s crew offer services to monitor the quality of the bunkering process, fuel consumption, the use of parallel engines and eco-speed during transit phases.

Ascenz Marorka's new solution also plays a pivotal role in terms of compliance and sustainability in helping ship-owners, charterers and ship managers meet charter party requirements, along with local and global environmental regulations, thereby supporting their commitment to sustainable development.

Anouar Kiassi, Managing Director of Ascenz Marorka, declared: “The launch of our Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centre reflects our dedication to help our customers achieve their economic and environmental objectives. Our team of experts is ready to collaborate with all the stakeholders, on-board and onshore, to take operational excellence to the next level while reducing their workload and complying with the most stringent safety rules and regulations."

