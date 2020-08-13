Artificial Intelligence Simplifies Maritime Digital Transformation

By Cees Verkerk 08-13-2020 12:33:26

Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in both ship and yacht building is already being done with a number of maritime companies that are currently using it successfully. AI technology makes a completely new way of working possible. It helps companies to operate competitively in a highly competitive, maritime world. I believe in this way of working and we have adjusted our software accordingly. I’m convinced that any software which cannot deal with it has no future, so don't lose track and work towards knowledge-driven operations with the help of AI. I'll show you how AI is applied in the maritime world, explain its benefits and also alleviate your fears.



How you can make the change from document-driven operations to knowledge-driven operations

I know from experience that maritime knowledge is hidden in tens of thousands of documents. A lot of companies want to implement knowledge-driven operations by introducing a digital system, but they dread the amount of manpower required to clean up and enter the data. How can that be done better?



No mumbo jumbo: AI removes any barriers to digital transformation

AI can make the first step towards digital transformation easier. It makes no difference whether you are a shipbuilder, yacht builder, shipping company or someone who is already advanced in digital transformation. I was pleasantly surprised when the months of boring work that the software did, cleaning up and entering data, was all presented in a comprehensible dashboard in just a couple of hours. There is no need to fear the use of AI, because how data is processed with this maritime AI can be completely traced. So, there’s no mumbo jumbo.



Benefits

I believe the benefits are enormous. First, there is about a 20 percent reduction in the cost of failure due to misinformation. Secondly, companies that have implemented it are very happy that they no longer need to do the laborious, boring work of cleaning and entering the data themselves. The results are better and engineers now have much more time to really use their talents. Thirdly, companies are discovering they have a gold mine of information from previous projects. By having the data processed by AI and adding these results as knowledge to new projects, their innovative power improves leaps and bounds. That makes sense, right?



Shipbuilder SENSE

Yes, this AI application actually does exist! With the help of our maritime knowledge base, we have created Shipbuilder SENSE, which we now apply to assignments. Our first clients have been very satisfied with its speed, accuracy and benefits. We are close to our aim of making the maritime sector more profitable and its work more enjoyable by greatly simplifying the digital transformation of the maritime sector. You can use AI successfully as well! Shall we show you how?

